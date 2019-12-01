The North Platte Elks Lodge No. 985 will be hosting its annual Hoop Shoot contest at 1 p.m. Dec. 15 at Adams Middle School, 1200 McDonald Road.
Students ages 8 to 13 are eligible to participate. The Hoop Shoot is a basketball free throw contest where each student is given the opportunity to shoot 25 free throws.
Over 2.5 million students participate in this contest nationwide every year. The North Platte lodge has been hosting this contest for more than 40 years.
The winner and runner-up of each age group receive a trophy. The winners will advance to shoot at the district competition. If they win at the district competition and continue to win they can advance to a state, regional and national competition.
The contest is free. Girls shoot at 1 p.m. and boys shoot at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Lenny Hassel at 308-532-7933.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.