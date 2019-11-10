Local gelding finishes 6th in national competition

The National Reined Cow Horse Association completed the running of its 50th snaffle bit futurity Oct. 4-19 at the Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas. There were over 400 entries in the futurity running for a purse of almost $500,000. Seven S Reyzor is a 3-year-old gelding owned by Kristy Miller of Tryon. Seven S Reyzor finished sixth in the finals with a score of 658 (218 herd, 212 rein, 228 fence). Along with finishing sixth in the finals, Seven S Reyzor won the finals fence work with a score of 228. Seven S Reyzor collected a paycheck of $35,000, a Gist custom buckle, Platinum Performance products and a CINCH jacket.
