Three local high school students will represent North Platte at American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State May 31 through June 6 in Lincoln.
Delegates are Genna Blakely and Sophia Krondak of St. Patrick High School and Brianna Ady of North Platte High School. The girls will study local, county and state government process in a nonpartisan political learning experience.
Every spring, the Girls State program provides approximately 25,000 young women with a hands-on educational opportunity designed to instruct tomorrow’s leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship.
Delegates at the event will receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize into two mythical political parties. They will campaign, debate and ultimately vote to elect city, county and state officials. Once elected, the delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Those who are not elected to office are given appointments and visit the offices of their elected or appointed counterparts in actual state, county and city government.
Two of the delegates are selected as senators at each of the 50 Girls State sessions held across the country to represent their state at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, D.C. in July.
Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest patriotic women’s service organization with a membership of nearly 850,000.
Blakely’s parents are Christopher and Ann Blakely; Krondak’s parents are Emily and Michael Krondak and Ady’s dad is Sam Ady.
Local sponsors of Girls State are: Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Daughters of Charity, Holy Spirit Church Ladies, Lincoln County Democrats, John Ady, Tia McGuire, American Legion Auxiliary 163, Business and Professional Women, and Catholic daughters of the Americas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.