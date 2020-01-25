GRAND ISLAND — Local and statewide anti-abortion groups will welcome Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and elected officials at a program to learn about anti-abortion legislation in Nebraska.
The Tri-Cities Legislative Coffee will take place at 9 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Riverside Golf Club, 2820 Riverside Drive, in Grand Island.
Along with Foley, state Sens. Dan Quick of Grand Island, Steve Halloran of Hastings, Dave Murman of Glenvil, Curt Friesen of Henderson and John Lowe of Kearney will be in attendance.
There will also be a presentation from state Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln about her bill, LB 814, which would ban dismemberment abortion in Nebraska.
“We are excited to host our elected officials for a morning of education and advocacy,” said Michael Kube, anti-abortion director for the Diocese of Grand Island. “The pro-life movement in South Central Nebraska supports our pro-life state senators, and we will continue to challenge the Legislature to pass legislation that respects every human life.”
This event is free, open to the public and hosted by the Diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska Catholic Conference, Nebraska Right to Life, South Central Nebraska Right to Life, Grand Island Right to Life and Nebraska Family Alliance.
For more information, contact Kube at mkube@gidiocese.org or 308-382-6565.
