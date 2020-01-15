After-Five and Tuesday AM Brunch Christian Women will both feature Joyce Piskorski of North Platte, who asks, “Who’s Writing the Script of Your Life?
Joyce’s story includes widowhood, single-parenting teenagers, starting college at 43 years of age, becoming a military mom, remarriage, and embarking on a Christian counseling ministry.
North Platte After-Five will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Parkview Community Church, 1802 N. Jeffers St. Cost, which includes meal, is $7. Music will be by Myra Wardyn.
Reservations must be made by Saturday to Donna Beardsley, 308-532-5252, or Arlene Cross, 308-534-9630. Cancellations must be to Donna by 9 a.m. Monday.
The Tuesday AM Brunch will meet at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church, 420 N. Vine St. Cost is $5. Please use back door. Bow and Arrow Boutique will have a special feature and Len Wheeler will do special music.
Reservations must be made by Sunday to Darlene Small, 308-532-2971, or Konnie Wemple, 308-532-4268. Cancellations must be phoned in by 9 a.m. Monday.
Meetings are nondenominational and all ladies are welcome.
