Danielle Remus of NebraskaLand National Bank has been selected to participate in the 13th class of the Nebraska Bankers Association’s Leadership Program.
The Nebraska Bankers Association created the Leadership Program to enhance the leadership, organizational and performance skills of highly motivated, mid- to upper-level bankers. The program establishes a network of bank leaders who understand and can respond to local and national issues impacting the banking industry. Individuals completing the two-year Leadership Program attend six practical sessions, each concentrating on an area of successful business operation, as well as a variety of NBA programs.
