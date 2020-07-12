Long before COVID-19 came onto the scene a team from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine were in talks with long-term care facilities across the state about ways to improve their infection control programs.
Today that team is seeing the fruits of their work.
“The pandemic has hit long-term care facilities particularly hard,” said Muhammad Salman Ashraf, MBBS, associate professor of internal medicine at the UNMC and medical director of the Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program.
“If you compare Nebraska to other states you would see that less than 1% of the nursing home population in our state has succumbed to COVID-19, where more than 10% of the nursing home population have died in other states. We believe the lower numbers we see in our state are a direct result of the impressive infection control measures and practices of the nursing homes and the educational efforts of the Nebraska ICAP,” Dr. Ashraf said.
Nebraska ICAP offers a no cost, peer-to-peer infection control assessments and recommendations based on site visits, consultations and online training.
The team includes experienced infection preventionists, infectious disease trained medical directors and professional educators.
The program was launched in 2015 through a grant from the Centers for Disease Control provided to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The goal of the grant is to assess infection control activities in a variety of health care facilities across the state, including critical access hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient and surgical centers and dialysis centers.
Nebraska ICAP also partners with the Nebraska Antimicrobial Stewardship Assessment and Promotion Program to help sites develop programs for reducing unnecessary antibiotic use with the goal of preventing antibiotic resistance.
Since the start of the program, the team has conducted site visits at more than 155 locations and provided ongoing support, where needed. In addition, they have collaborated with Nebraska Infection Control Network, a local not-for-profit educational organization, to develop a certificate training program for infection preventionists working in long-term care facilities. To date they have trained 81 nursing home infection preventionists through this program.
