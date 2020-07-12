Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NEBRASKA... NORTH PLATTE RIVER NEAR NORTH PLATTE AFFECTING LINCOLN COUNTY. .THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER AT NORTH PLATTE IS EXPECTED TO BE AT OR NEAR FLOOD STAGE FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE. MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE IN LOW LYING AND AGRICULTURAL LAND NEAR THE RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAY. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR CAR TO CROSS SAFELY AND THE ROAD BENEATH MAY NOT BE INTACT. VEHICLES CAUGHT IN RISING WATERS SHOULD BE ABANDONED QUICKLY. DO NOT LET CHILDREN PLAY NEAR THE RIVER DURING HIGH WATER. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER NEAR NORTH PLATTE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:00 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 6.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 6.0 FEET. * IMPACT...AT 6.0 FEET...MINOR FLOOD STAGE. MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND AGRICULTURAL LAND BEGINS ALONG THE NORTH BANK OF THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER FROM HIGHWAY 83 TO APPROXIMATELY 4 MILES WEST OF HIGHWAY 83 SOUTH OF NORTH RIVER ROAD. MINOR WATER INTRUSIONS INTO LOW LYING AREAS OF CODY PARK IN NORTH PLATTE BEGINS. PEOPLE SHOULD BE CAUTIONED AGAINST BEING IN THE WATER ALONG THE BANKS OF THE RIVER ESPECIALLY NEAR CODY PARK. &&