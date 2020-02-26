Wanda Hornbacher of North Platte is honored for her years of service during a retirement party at North Platte Community College on Monday. Hornbacher was an adult education instructor for 25 years.
Longtime adult education instructor retires
- Photo courtesy of MPCC
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Overgrown Lincoln property draws complaints from neighbors
-
Custer County standoff ends with officer-involved shooting; man dies
-
Fugitive captured near Lake Maloney; another man shot in unrelated incident
-
Belden man faces animal cruelty charges after dog stabbed
-
Inmate confesses killing two convicted molesters after warning California prison officials
Latest Local Offers
Contests & Events
Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.