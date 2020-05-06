Our beloved dog is a 70-pound yellow Lab. Sadie is 5 years old and still thinks and acts like she’s a puppy.
I would love to have her in our antique shop with me when I’m working, but I can’t as the little doll reacts and treats any and all customers as if she has been waiting for their arrival her entire life.
While most folks don’t mind a hyper and overreactive dog, some don’t welcome it and that, my dear friends, can be bad for business.
Sadie loves little kids and wants to show them just how much by licking their faces like a lollipop. And while our extensive training to keep her from jumping up on people has been wonderfully successful on the home front, you take a little old lady on a cane and well, not so much.
It’s no big secret that our dog Sadie is a big baby and the complete opposite of our last Lab, Doc. Doc would chase coyotes out of the canyons behind our home, chase deer out of the yard and literally place himself between us and anything he thought may harm his people.
Sadie, well, ... not so much. She will literally plow you over to get away from the sprinklers, and it is every man for himself when it comes to opening the blinds (something that has scared the wits out of her since she was a puppy).
We love Sadie Baby to death, and just laugh at her cute little personality. But the one fear that she has that really gets to me is her fear of the car ride.
We tried taking her places when she was a puppy. We tried the bark park, visits with friends and walks on the local trails. She would cry all of the way there and be anxious throughout the visits. She would sit and pant/cry as she gazed upon us with a look that seemed to say, “For the love of all that is holy, can we please go?”
Therefore we gave up on taking her places and just let Sadie Baby enjoy her home and avoid all of the stress of having to leave her comfort zone.
We gave up completely in all aspects except for this — the animal clinic.
You show me someone who thinks an outing such as that is a walk in the park, and I’ll show you someone who has never loaded a 70-pound Lab into the back of the car and had to spend the next 20 minutes trying to talk her down out of the proverbial tree.
Sure, I could be cold as ice. I could chomp on a piece of gum and play my classic rock music station at full volume and completely ignore Sadie’s theatrics. But the thing is this: I love Sadie and well ... she is my baby.
So I spent the bulk of the 20-minute ride scratching her ears and petting her. I told her it was all going to be OK. I’m pretty sure that my efforts fell on deaf ears for they seemed to do no good. She cried as if she was being led to the gallows and when we pulled up to the vet’s office, her wailing hit a fever pitch.
I’ve never really heard a dog scream before, but Sadie sure did. Due to the coronavirus (will it ever go away?) I had to wait in the car for a vet-tech to come out and get her.
The tech smiled when she heard Sadie’s dramatics.
“Give her a puppy Valium while you have her in there,” I instructed, and I have to tell you, I was only half joking.
Upon her return, the tech reported that Sadie got her shots and had a good check up but then she said the thing that no girl wants to hear — she’s getting to be a little bit pudgy and we need to cut down on her food intake.
I looked at the tech and said, “Ha! No wonder Sadie cries when she has to go to the vet.”
