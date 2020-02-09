It is February — the month filled with flowers, candy, poetry and songs of love.
The speakers and presentations at the Grand and Ogallala Women’s Connection on Feb. 18 will reflect that.
Pam McDonald of Kearney is the guest speaker, sharing her life story, “Looking for Love in all the Wrong Places.” It’s a tale of struggling to find love. She is the daughter of a career Army enlisted man so she says she is not “from anywhere” as they moved often as she was growing up. She has been married for 42 years, has two grown daughters, and one grandson. She is a full-time night shift nurse on the ortho/Neuro floor, full-time pastor’s wife and one of the best grandmas around.
The meeting starts at 1 p.m. MT at the Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St., Ogallala.
Brenda Bahnsen will give her presentation “Loveable Huggables,” as she shares her hobby of seeing fabric pets. Reservations can be made by contacting Mairlyn Dahlkoetter at 308-284-3837 or Evelyn McGregor at 308-289-5801 or evelynlmcgregor@gmail.com.
