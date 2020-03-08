Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department will be offering Vaccines for Children at public clinics in March. Anyone two months and older can receive vaccinations.
Locations include:
» Curtis: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Medicine Valley High School, 303 Crook Ave.
» Trenton: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 17, Hitchcock County High School, 312 W. Third St.
» Ogallala: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. MT March 19, Prairie View Elementary School, 801 East O St.
» McCook: daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 404 W. 10th St.
Call to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but priority will be given to those with a scheduled appointment. The new 2020 clinic schedule is available at swhealth.ne.gov and at local school offices.
Call the office for qualifications at 308-345-4223. Both state-funded and private vaccines are available at these clinics.
