Although we are all still facing the challenges brought on by the coronavirus, most people just want to get on with their lives and get back to their normal.
I had just finished writing a special article about the virus for a feature magazine for The Telegraph. As soon as it was finished, it was time to write this column.
Everything just shut down. I was having a good old hissy fit. No one wanted to hear any more about this virus, including me. I was so done! I didn’t even want to write about anything. But that was not an option.
I called my editor, Joan von Kampen, and said, ‘’I have one story done, do I have to do another one?’’
After we laughed about it, she said, “You always come up with something inspirational for me and your readers. So, have at it. I am not the least bit worried; you will do it. “
Before we finished our conversation, she told me there is a Scripture that might be helpful.
It is something about waiting on the Lord. She wasn’t sure where it was in the Bible
I hung up the phone and called Jeanie and told her what Joan had said. Jeanie recognized it as Psalm 37 because it is her favorite.
We looked it up and read it, and my crummy mood suddenly changed. In the blink of an eye, my perspective on writing the column was completely different.
The main point of the psalm is this:
Trust the Lord and do good.
Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.
Commit your way to the Lord, trust Him and He will act.
Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for Him.
I also remembered a devotion I had read earlier in the week. It was about trust also.
When you are shaken out of your comfortable routine, you can steady your world, Grip God’s hand tightly and look for growth opportunities. Instead of bemoaning the loss of your comfort, accept the challenge of something new.
I was ready to write and share with you what so quickly changed my attitude. The Scripture basically said to trust and rest on God.
The virus has shaken us out of our comfortable routine, causing a lot of bemoaning. We cannot find peace when our world is topsy-turvy. However, if we grab the hand of God, He can steady our world and we will find our peace.
Remember God is in charge. When we criticize or complain, we are acting as if we think we could run the world better than God can. From our limited human perspective it might look like God is mismanaging things, but we don’t know what God knows or sees.
We need to just trust God.
