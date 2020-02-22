Last week’s column was a hit. Apparently, people would rather learn about what they shouldn’t do instead of being told what they should do.
Maybe it’s like reverse psychology.
Let’s get right to the point with more suggestions. Again, much of this advice comes from Luminita D. Saviuc’s blog post “15 Things You Should Give Up to Be Happy” on purposefairy.com
1. Give up your resistance to change.
“Change is good,” Saviuc writes. “Change will help you move from A to B, and it will help you make improvements in your life. Follow your bliss, embrace change — don’t resist it.”
“Follow your bliss and doors will open for you where there were only walls.” — Joseph Campbell
2. Give up labels.
“Stop labeling those things, people or events that you don’t understand as different and try opening your mind, little by little,” she writes. “Minds only work when they are open”
“The highest form of ignorance is when you reject something you don’t know anything about.” — Wayne Dyer
3. Don’t let fear take over.
“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt
4. Give up your excuses.
You no longer need them. Often we limit ourselves because of the many excuses we use. Instead of working on improving ourselves, we get stuck and use excuses that 99.9% of the time are not even real.
5. Give up the past.
“Stop deluding yourself,” Saviuc writes. “Be present in everything you do and enjoy life. After all, life is a journey, not a destination. Have a clear vision for the future, prepare yourself, but always be present in the now.”
6. Give up living your life to other people’s expectations.
Many people live their lives according to what others think is best for them.
They are so busy with pleasing everybody, with living up to other people’s expectations, that they lose their own individuality. “They forget what makes them happy, what they want, what they need ... and eventually, they forget about themselves.
“You have one life — this one right now — you must live it, own it, and especially don’t let other people’s opinions distract you from your path.”
7. Never think you are better than others.
Before judging someone, make sure that you know all the facts. You probably don’t know the whole story. It is very important to hold off until you have all the facts. We are all different and we all have different life problems. Before judging someone, put yourself in their shoes. We often unfairly judge others, but hate it when people judge us.
Remember the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”? There is true wisdom in that.
Instead of judging, try to help them or leave them alone. It’s one of the most obvious reasons why we shouldn’t judge other people.
‘’Everyone is fighting a battle we know nothing about. Be kind always.’’ — Anonymous
All of the 15 of the “Should Nots” have one common thread — kindness. If you are not blaming, criticizing, impressing, labeling or judging, you are simply being kind. You are taking into consideration others feelings, beliefs and place in life.
Showing respect and giving people their space to work out their own problems is far more important than being right or complaining all the time.
Remember, kindness matters.
