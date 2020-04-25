We all need to laugh. No matter how old we are. Our need is to be happy and joyful. Joy is a necessary part of life. It is so important to our makeup.
Here are a few suggestions to find a smile and your joy.
1. Play with a kid or play like a kid.
Remember how fun it was to pretend you were an airplane or a dinosaur? What happened to your imagination? Get it out and dust it off and put it to work. Remember what you could do with a cardboard box? Let your imagination go for it.
2. Get outside. This week on these beautiful days, I went outside. I looked up at the bright blue sky and the billowy clouds. I was glad to be alive.
3. Make someone smile. A boy and girl came and drew pictures on our windows, bringing lots of smiles.
4. Find joy. True joy comes from within. Find your joy and you will shine. My friend from Washington, D.C., moved from Taiwan. She had a difficult name to pronounce, so she picked a new name for herself. She picked Joy. It fit her perfectly.
5. Look for what is right, not what is wrong. There is a silver lining in everything. Just look for it.
6. Get up. Dress up. Show up. Even when you are not going anywhere because your company is valuable. When you look good you feel good.
7. Read a kid a story, even if you have to do it on the phone. You will hear laughter and be laughing too.
8. Smile no matter how you’re feeling. You cannot feel bad when you have a smile on your face. Try it and see. One of the caregivers here at Linden Court drew a smiley face on her mask. She quickly discovered after a few whiffs; the marker was too potent. Just talking about it make me laugh.
9. Sing a song out loud. Sing it to someone else. We sing songs every day at exercise class. It is fun and puts a smile on everyone’s face. Just the other day, I sang “Happy Birthday” to someone, I always sing “Happy Birthday” to my friends and family. (All advise me not to quit my day job.)
10. Dance. I can make time with my head, so I know you don’t have any excuse. Everybody has a little rhythm.
11, Pay a compliment. Say something nice to someone. Watch them smile and you will too.
12. Write a note to someone. Thank them for their friendship.
13. Watch a favorite movie for the hundredth time. Mine is “Sleepless in Seattle.”
14. Watch the sunrise and sunset. Take time to notice all the beautiful colors.
15. Eat a cupcake or an ice cream cone. Savor every bite. Everyone that knows me, knows my favorite is strawberry.
16. Let go and let God. Spend some quality time with your maker.
It was joyful to write about joy. I immediately thought of the song that I sang as a youngster: “I’ve got the Joy Joy Joy Joy down in my heart! Where? Down in my heart. Where? Down in my heart to stay.”
