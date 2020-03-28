Our world has been turned upside down. We don’t know what do to about it. People are concerned, worried, frustrated, angry and afraid. This is uncharted territory. The left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing, and no one would know what to do anyway,
Linden Court Chaplain Deb Dishman often gives residents devotions, food for thought and ways to cope with life. Today is the perfect time for all of what she offers as we deal with the coronavirus.
These latest words of wisdom appeared on my desk at just the right time. If you haven’t read this yet, you need to.
It is a good reminder that God is in control.
Society: What about my plans?
God: My plans for you are always better than your own. Don’t worry. I’m going to work this all out for your good.
Society: We’re not going to get anything done!
God: That’s the point. You know how you keep spinning your wheels — always working, moving, doing — but never feeling satisfied? I’ve given you permission to stop. I’ve cleared your calendars for you! Your worth isn’t tied to busyness or accomplishment. All you have to do is take care of each other.
Society: What does this all mean?
God: It means I’m in control. It means you are human, and I am God. It means I’ve given you a wonderful opportunity to be the light in a dark world. It means you are going to learn to rely on Me.
Society: What are we supposed to do when we can’t leave our homes?
God: Rest. You are always so busy and overwhelmed, crying out to Me weary and exhausted. Can’t you use a break from your fast-paced and overscheduled lives? Go ahead and rest. Pray. Love your families. Be still and spend time with Me.
Society: You mean we’re supposed to stay home with our kids all day, every day?
God: Yes. And you’re going to be just fine. This time together is a rare gift. The rush of daily life has come to a halt. Play games. Bake cookies. Work on projects you’ve never had the time for. Teach them kindness and grace. Show them how to endure difficult circumstances and steer them toward Me.
Society: We better start hoarding anything we can get our hands on!
God: Prevention, yes. Precaution, yes. Preparedness, yes. But after that, it’s time to put the needs of others before your own. When you see someone in need, help them. Offer up what you have. Do not worry about tomorrow! Haven’t I always taken care of you? Now, go take care of someone else.
Society: Why is this happening?
God: To remind you that I’m in control. To bring your attention back to Me. I’m bringing you together as families and neighbors. I’m showing you patience and perseverance. I’m reminding you of your purpose and priorities. Now is the time to learn and teach your children what this life is really about.
Society: We don’t know who to believe.
God: Believe in Me. Trust Me. Ask Me for wisdom and I will surely give it.
Society: We’re scared!
God: I’ve got this and I’m with you.
