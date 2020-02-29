Where is spring? I’m so ready. I am chomping at the bit to get outside without all my layers of shawls.
Mind you, I will still have shawls, but they are not as thick and not as many. They are bright and light!
I wanted to see if I was not the only one feeling this way, so I went searching for spring facts.
Spring is on everyone’s mind and in everyone’s heart. Why do we all yearn for springtime?
Here are six reasons why we love spring, written by Bridget Galbreath. A few of my thoughts are thrown in for good measure.
1. Longer days: One of the biggest reasons to look forward to spring is the longer days. Bridget and I both love the sunlight, and when the spring approaches, the sunlight starts sticking around longer. There’s nothing better than days filled with brilliant sunshine.
2. Warmer weather: If there’s one thing most everyone needs it’s that touch of spring in the air with a noticeable increase in the mercury and a warm wind blowing.
I love to sit and bask in my surroundings outside as the welcoming committee of one here at Linden Court.
3. Shedding layers: There is only so much one can take getting all bundled up to go outside. Sweaters, boots, jackets, scarves, hats, gloves ... enough! In the spring, many people love throwing on a tank, a skirt and a pair of flip flops.
It is officially spring when all my winter shawls are neatly tucked in the bottom drawer.
4. Let there be life: It is fun to see the first buds pop on the trees and the sleeping bulbs of daffodils and tulips awaken after a long winter nap. The garden supply store comes to life. There are tons of flowers to choose from.
I can’t wait to see and hear the Sandhill cranes as they circle above the fields. I love seeing all of the birds of spring returning to their summer home.
5. Open windows: Everyone loves to open up the windows in the spring and let that fresh air come on in. Everything smells so crisp and just feels so much better.
The idea of open windows is refreshing, but I want to drive my wheelchair outside to my spot and be engulfed by the springtime air.
6. Baby birds: One of my very favorite spring pastimes is watching the building of nests and chirping of baby birds as Mama bird flies back and forth feeding her little ones fat juicy worms. Their little chirps always make me smile.
As much as I hate the cold, I am blessed to live in an area that has four seasons. It’s like a special blessing from God each time a new season arrives. Each season holds something special for each one of us. I am always ready for the new season to come and say farewell to the departing season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.