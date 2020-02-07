Our morning exercise class at Linden Court is for exercising the brain just as much as the body. (And since most of us are in wheelchairs, we do a lot of talking about things that none of us ever do.)
Wednesdays are dedicated to “Would You Rather Wednesday.” There are questions we laugh at and think there is no way. And on other questions our minds are challenged.
Let me give you an example: Would you rather eat a chocolate-covered ant or a live worm? “What a choice! Let me see …”
I think you should join in the fun and answer these 15 challenging questions.
The source used for this column is Conversation Starters World (conversationstartersworld.com).
Remember, you have to pick one. So, let the fun and games begin.
1. Would you rather lose the ability to read or lose the ability to speak?
2. Would you rather go back to age 5 with everything you know now or know now everything your future self will learn?
3. Would you rather have unlimited international first-class tickets or never have to pay for food at restaurants?
4. Would you rather be an unimportant character in the last movie you saw or an unimportant character in the last book you read?
5. Would you rather live until you are 200 but look like you are 200 the whole time even though you are healthy or look like you are 25 all the way until you die at age 65?
6. Would you rather have all dogs try to attack you when they see you or all birds try to attack you when they see you?
7. Would you rather live in a cave or live in a tree house?
8. Would you rather be a practicing doctor or a medical researcher? (This might not be that far-fetched for some people.)
9. Would you rather live without the internet or live without AC and heating?
10. Would you rather have a flying carpet or a car that can drive underwater?
11. Would you rather never be stuck in traffic again or never get another cold?
12. Would you rather live on the beach or in a cabin in the woods?
13. Would you rather be lost in a bad part of town or lost in the forest?
14. Would you rather be completely invisible for one day or be able to fly for one day?
15. Would you rather never be able to eat meat or never be able to eat vegetables?
As you can see, it takes some brain power to think about just what you want to do. We find that we often don’t want to pick either one of the choices. They often make us cringe at the thought of doing either one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.