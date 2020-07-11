It is not in my nature to complain, but this pandemic makes it a challenge to put a positive spin on life.
People are discouraged and some are downright angry. Everyone wants it to be over. People are getting impatient. Our world isn’t normal anymore. We don’t even know what normal should be or how we can find normal again.
We need to remember we are all in this together — we are all confused together.
When things don’t go as expected, it is completely “normal” to feel as though you’re not sure what just happened.
So, whatever happens, don’t lose your cool trying to figure out why. Take a big breath. Remember you are not in control of anything,
When your plans blow up you can either chose to be negative, or you may also take this opportunity to cultivate your optimism. It is not easy, but it can be done.
And it’s not just the big things. The little things can get us riled up too.
Last night, there were warnings going off on everybody’s phone. There was a storm coming and we looked forward to it because the temperature all week had been unbearable, and we needed a break and longed for the coolness that comes after a rain. Plus, there has been no rain and yards are screaming for a good soaking.
There was thunder and lightning and the clouds were swirling. The wind blew and the clouds looked heavy with rain.
We got nothing. The storm chose to scoot around us. This is one more reason to be cranky.
Jeanie called me this morning and was in a snit. It seems the zinnias she planted from seeds that are 4 feet tall and blooming suddenly were swarmed with Japanese beetles. She told me she was swatting beetles off of her flowers left and right, and she was complaining how they were going to ruin her beautiful flowers.
I tried to get her back on track and told her that she may feel like the beetles were only eating her pretty flowers, but losing a row of flowers is not the end of the world. At the time Jeanie thought so. She needed to put things in perspective.
I told her to stay optimistic and remember no situation is ever permanent. There is a reason for everything so try to understand and pick the positives no matter how difficult or disappointed she was. Plus, we don’t know that the beetles will eat all of her flowers.
The stimulus check that we all received made it possible for me to have a brand-new desk. The one I have is 40 years old. I have been looking forward to the arrival of my beautiful new desk for weeks. Every day I hang around the front door about the time Linden Court gets deliveries hoping it will arrive. If I am not at the front door, I have other people on the lookout. According to the website it is in phase two of the ordering process. And it has been stuck there for two weeks.
I am disappointed and a bit frustrated because I want my desk. I have emptied out all my drawers getting ready for my new desk. There are papers and pens and files in totes. It is very hard for me not having things put away where they belong.
The girls remind me to be patient — like I always tell them to be patient. It is easy to give advice, sometimes hard to take it.
So, in the long run. It will rain again; Jeanie will have flowers and my desk will get here. Life will go on. Go with the flow, even if you don’t want to.
Being cranky is not becoming. So, put on a smile.
