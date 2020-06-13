It is so important to find joy in each day. You will feel better and it is a win/win situation.
If you are like me, I don’t have time to feel down or depressed.
Deb Dishman, Linden Court chaplain, is a great example of finding joy in each day. I always look forward to seeing Deb and listening to her upbeat words.
What follows are some of her words.
Fifteen things that we should never do if we want to be truly full of joy:
“1. Never dwell on the past.
‘Learn to appreciate what you have before time makes you appreciate what you had.’ —Unknown.
2. Never focus on what is missing; look at what you actually have.
‘Happiness is not having what you want, it is appreciating what you have.’ —Unknown
3. Never lose a sense of purpose in what you are doing.
‘What you do today is important, because you are exchanging a day of your life for it.’ —Unknown
4. Never value material things more than experiences.
‘There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.’ —C.S. Lewis
5. Never compare yourself to other people.
‘True happiness is when you are living your life without waiting for anyone’s approval.’ —Unknown
6. Never let your bad thoughts grow.
‘The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts.’ —Marcus Aurelius
7. Never fear to embrace change.
‘You can’t start the next chapter of your life if you keep re-reading the last one.’ —Unknown
8. Never blame others for your own failures.
‘Don’t look for someone who will solve all our problems. Look for someone who won’t let you face them alone.’ —Unknown
9. Never confuse curiosity with growth.
‘It is curious that physical courage should be so common in the world and moral courage so rare.’ —Mark Twain
10. Never stop being mindful.
‘Don’t wait for the perfect moment. Take a moment and make it perfect.’ —Unknown
11. Never worry.
‘Worry is a total waste of time. It doesn’t change anything. All it does is steal your joy and keep you very busy doing nothing.’ —Unknown
12. Never attach happiness to something in the future.
‘Think of all the beauty that is still left in and around you and be happy.’ —Anne Frank
13. Never forget to smile.
‘Use your smile to change the world; don’t let the world change your smile.’ —Unknown
14. Never be afraid of being alone.
‘You are never alone when you are alone with God.’ —Woodrow Kroll
15. Never stop loving.
‘Christian love, either towards God or towards man, is an affair of the will.’ —C.S. Lewis”
When you read these examples, you can’t help but feel joyful. I challenge you — it is impossible not to smile as you read them. Cut this column out of your newspaper and put it on your refrigerator, read them every morning and then live by them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.