The coronavirus has brought new rules to nursing homes. Here at Linden Court we are experiencing a crazy world. Our lives have changed. Our daily routines have gone out the window — but for good reason. That reason is safety.
Those new rules come from a higher source. I talked with Nolan Gurnsey, the administrator of Linden Court, to get the lowdown on where he gets his direction.
What follows is our conversation
Mary: Who is giving you direction?
Nolan: The Vedder Senior Living Home Office is in constant contact with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, American Health Care Association, Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program with University of Nebraska Medical Center. Then they give their direction on to us. We had daily meetings at the beginning and now meet three times a week with calls with updates and changes.
Mary: Who handles the concerns at Linden Court?
Nolan: Lori Dye, infection control; Jasmine Moore, director of nursing; and myself. We meet, then pass on the changes to the staff and residents.
Mary: How is Linden Court coping?
Nolan: I think we are doing very well. We do not have any active cases in the building, neither resident or team member, and from the beginning Lori and Jasmine have been researching this illness before it even came to the USA.
Mary: How is the staff screened?
Nolan: Every employee is tested at the beginning of their shift for temperature and any new respiratory symptoms. If they have symptoms, then they go home.
Mary: What do you think is important to tell the community?
Nolan: We are being proactive in the prevention of COVID-19 entering into our facilities. We will continue to screen our team members and our residents every day, and we are working closely with our local health department and the hospital to find alternative processes to keep our residents and our team members safe.
The support from the community is heartwarming and truly appreciated. I am impressed every day by the generosity of our North Platte community.
Mary: As you have read in my column, I am finding encouragement in how the resident and staff are coping in this upside-down world. I have been impressed with the staff from the get-go. I see people going above and beyond to work extra shifts, jumping in to help in other departments so everyone can manage.
One day a nurse who usually sits at her desk and does administrative work volunteered to feed me my lunch.
The term “fish out of water” comes to mind, but she was willing to do whatever was needed to make the day go smoother.
Another day, I thanked one of the certified nursing assistants for going above and beyond and for putting a smile on everyone’s face. She said she was happy to do it but appreciated that I noticed.
I would like to share the inspirational words from the president of Vedder Health Care, Glenn Van Ekeren. He oversees the operation of all Vedder nursing homes, which includes Linden Court. He wanted to tell all team members how thankful he is for their wonderful service:
"I want to thank the incredible facility team members of Vedder nursing homes. What you do is heroic. You are on the front lines serving and protecting the most vulnerable population. You deserve front-page recognition.’’
He continued, "This virus will go away, but the positive impact you are making today with your warmth and compassion will last a lifetime.’’
Mary: You think you can’t do something until you have to. We will look back on this and smile that we all did our part for the safety of others.
