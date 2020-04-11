If you focus on the news today, you would only hear of the depressing statistics of the coronavirus. They are a grim reminder of what is happening in our world, but there is another side of the story.
Our world has become a classroom thanks to coronavirus. Everyone is jumping on board to learn how to deal with the social separation. We can’t be in the same room at the same time but that hasn’t stopped us from figuring out how to still be together.
We now have words that didn’t exist in our language before the virus. Social distancing is at the top of the list. Virtual meetings have become ordinary happenings. People with computers and iPads know all about Zoom and meet with friends and associates and can still be face to face on a screen.
Sunday school and church still take place in virtual rooms filled with people.
I may still be in one of my mini rooms in my room at Linden Court, but my world exploded when people I knew and people I didn’t know walked by my window with colorful signs of thanks and encouragement.
My mailbox has been overflowing with cards and notes. I received a card this week from a reader in Broken Bow. Her words of encouragement and appreciation meant a lot to me.
People are sending messages through the mail and cyberspace and they are writing messages on sidewalks in colorful sidewalk chalk.
One elementary principal drove by students houses, waving at them through the windows, a North Platte High Sschool teacher read Shakespearean sonnets to her students and people congregated across the street from the hospital in the empty lot to honk horns in thanks for the medical staff.
It doesn’t matter what the virus says we can’t do we think of what we can do, and we go do it.
That has always been my motto. You have read it in my column many times. “Don’t let what you cannot do keep you from doing what you can.”
I am excited that everyone is jumping on my bandwagon. People are finding joy and reaching out to others in this chaotic world. That brings smiles to many faces, especially mine.
However, you choose to handle this self-quarantine, let your light shine.
I’ve never seen God, but I know how I feel…
It’s people like you who make Him so real…
It seems that I pass Him so often each day…
In the faces of people I meet on my way…
He’s the stars in the heavens, a smile on some face…
A leaf on a tree or a rose in a vase…
He’s winter and autumn and summer and spring…
In short, God is Every Real, Wonderful Thing…
I wish I might meet Him much more than I do…
I would if there were more people like you. Helen Steiner Rice
I am very proud to be part of a community that let’s nothing stop them from reaching to help others. We shouldn’t be surprised. The Canteen Spirit is alive and well in each of one of us.
God is in control, but he uses the people to carry out his work and bring his peace to one another. And we are seeing that everyday Nebraska. We truly are Nebraska strong.
