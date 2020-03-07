There is a lot that I cannot do, but there is more that I can do.
Right above my head is a saying, “Don’t let what you cannot do keep you from doing what you can.”
Many years ago when I lived at home, I had caregivers come in 24/7 to help me.
I personally interviewed and hired all those who came into my home to care for me. As you can imagine I had high standards. They needed to be qualified in care procedures and they needed to be neat and organized.
They had to be upbeat and positive, and a good attitude was essential.
I will never forget one interview that was priceless. As I asked all the usual questions, she kept interrupting me, which caused me to be uneasy. So, it wasn’t going well for her. But it was what she was saying that really irked me.
She didn’t say it just once, she kept asking it again and again in disbelief.
“You can’t do anything!” were her words.
My first reaction, especially after she added, “You aren’t good for anything,” was hurt. That didn’t last long. I said to her, “I get along quite fine. Thank you very much.”
I may be somewhat challenged and need some assistance, but that is why I was hiring. I don’t hire someone just to take care of me, although that is a big part of the job. I hire someone to come along side of me, to work with me and help me do all the things I can’t do, but to help me do the things I can do.
Needless to say, she didn’t get the job.
Let me tell you about one of my favorite caregivers. She gave me excellent care. She was neat and organized. Being on time is high on my list. She lived 45 miles from my home and if she was running a minute late, she would call.
She had great respect for all of my things and how I liked everything done. I am very persnickety about my surroundings.
She did everything I asked without question or argument, but what made her a favorite was how she made me feel.
I was comfortable with her. I felt equally yoked. The first face I saw in the morning was hers and she always had a smile on her face and in turn, I had a smile on my face. She always got my day off to a good start.
In the evening, we would sit and talk. We played many games of scrabble. We enjoyed each other’s company.
If I could describe her in one word it would be joyful. Her joy was infectious. A favorite quote comes to mind as I write about her today.
“At the end of the day people won’t remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.”
— Maya Angelou
Thank you, Patty.
