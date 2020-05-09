Our perception of what a hero is has changed and for the better. We have always admired sports figures, our favorite singers and those who star in our favorite movies.
But the coronavirus has caused our outlook to change. Our heroes are now those who stock the shelves where you buy your groceries, and the workers who unload the trucks that bring our food to the North Platte area. We have newfound admiration for first responders and people in the medical field. These people go above and beyond, doing their job every day.
I recently came across a beautiful description of today’s heroes published by Zebra Technologies. I would like to share it with you.
“In times like these, everything comes into perspective. What we thought was important before seems irrelevant now. And what we took for granted all along grows more clear, meaningful and vital.
“As we shut ourselves inside for the greater good, we start to see who the real heroes are. The heroes of today aren’t wearing capes, they are wearing scrubs and face masks, uniforms and badges. They are out there driving trucks and making deliveries, cleaning our cities, fulfilling orders and restocking our shelves.
“They are keeping supply chains moving and making sure our water is still running. So even if it feels like darkness, they bring us the light. They are putting themselves at risk to do what needs to be done. To give us hope to give us a fighting chance against this. The truth is the world has overlooked them for far too long.
“We know they’re not just essential, they are fundamental. Their dedication is the only thing keeping our world spinning.
“To all of the heroes on the front lines, we see you, we hear you, we thank you and we will do our part to protect you by staying inside, by cheering you from afar, by empowering you to do your best and by honoring your efforts.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
I would encourage you all to think of simple ways to say thank you to those in our lives that are keeping our world going.
When you check out at the store, tell the cashier thank you. They will never get tired of hearing it. When you pass them stocking the shelves, stop and say thank you.
Those two words mean a lot — especially today.
