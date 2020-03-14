TheSandhills has been blessed with a musical group that has serenaded hundreds of people, young and old, for almost 20 years.
The Sandhill Shamrocks perform in predominantly west central Nebraska at nursing homes, weddings, funerals and special events.
Picture this: Two women traveling hundreds of miles to entertain people with their amazing accordion playing. Their fingers literally fly up and down the keyboard. Did I mention both ladies are well into their retirement years? Their green vests are shiny and sparkle, and they sparkle too.
I have listened to their toe-tapping music every fourth Saturday for the nine years I have been at Linden Court. I never miss a performance and always look forward to joining in on the fun.
One of the founding members of the group Alice Springer answered my many questions about their history.
Follow along on this journey.
Mary: How and when did you get your name and get started?
Alice: Marge Hardy and Rosa Lee Hamilton were playing together at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Mullen. Phyllis Saner and I played at Broken Bow at the nursing home. We decided it would be fun if we all played together. We decided to play at Broken Bow on March 17, 2003. Someone said we needed a name. Phyllis said, “Shamrocks,” since it was St Patrick’s Day. I said we needed to be specific Shamrocks. Therefore, “The Sandhills Shamrocks” were established. We were friends and all lived up and down Highway 2 and in the Sandhills.
Mary: Were you an organized group or were you going by the seat of your pants?
Alice: We were going by the seat of our pants, but organized quickly, with Shamrock “Green” — vests, shirts, earrings, socks, pins and necklaces. Some of the residents couldn’t remember our name but knew us as the “Green Ladies.”
Mary: How many women were involved originally?
Alice: There were four. Rosa Lee Hamilton, Marge Hardy, Phyllis Saner and I. Gloria Wilson joined us a year later in 2004.
Mary: Has it always just been women?
Alice: Yes, except when someone filled in or just came to join us. Lots of different ladies and some guys joined in our fun.
Mary: I am so sorry two other women passed away this last year. You have had tremendous challenges. How did you carry on?
Alice: Marge and I have had to face the loss of Rosa Lee in May and Phyllis in August of 2019. We are still missing them, and honor them by playing their favorite songs. Maybe one day we will find another member or two, with time and healing. You never know, maybe another group will be born. Marge and I enjoy being together and playing music. We both lost our husbands earlier. It was our group and our families that kept us going. Our love of music hopefully shows and keeps us wanting to see the smiles on the residents’ faces.
Mary: Explain how you got started?
Alice: Marge gave me accordion lessons at a young age each week along with a lot of other students. Phyllis and I were neighbors at Dunning and found out we each played accordion. We got together and started practicing. (Phyllis’ husband, Dwight told us we would need to practice a lot before going public. He wasn’t telling us anything we didn’t already know.)
Mary: Were you all friends before?
Alice: Yes, we were all friends and became like sisters. I had lost my mother, but gained three new ones, Rosa Lea, Marge, and Phyllis. There are no strangers in the Sandhills, just someone you haven’t met yet.
Come back next week for part two of the Sandhill Shamrocks journey.
