Now is the time I usually take stock of where I have been and what I have done and where I am going. As I reflect on my life, it is just getting better. I am happy. I can’t wait to get up in the morning.
We are starting a new decade. And as I look back at the last 10 years of my life, I can only say it has been such a blessing.
One would think that being in the shape I am in and being almost 70 years old, life would be in a downward spiral. Things should be slowing down. But in my case, in the last 10 years things have been better and busier than ever.
I was blessed with many new friendships in the last decade. And for some the common denominator was Nebraska football. Meeting and corresponding with Tom Osborne has to be high on my list.
Since I have always been interested in sports, Nebraska football in particular, doors opened for me to meet Butch Rasmussen, the ultimate Nebraska football fan. In turn, this led me to friendship with Dave Humm. We not only talked about football and multiple sclerosis, but we talked about life.
Others who came into my life for various reasons were Jim Whitaker and Dwight Livingston, both community leaders. I was privileged to spend an hour with Gov. Pete Ricketts, and met and was assisted by Lt. Gov. Mike Foley.
In 2014, I was in good company when I received the Women of Achievement Award for cultural arts. I stood with other distinguished women whom I was used to writing about, not being a part of their world. It was a great honor.
Some of the best blessings in this decade have come through writing this column. I have written 500 columns and with each column came the opportunity to write. Sometimes I wrote about people with a story to share and sometimes I wrote about life, sometimes serious and sometimes just plain fun.
When I was in third grade, my teacher at Cody School asked what I wanted to be. My response was a writer. It was my dream. When I look back today, I realize I am living that dream.
In 2010, I moved to Linden Court. In those 10 years I have developed wonderful, lasting friendships. We play together, we study together and we have fun together. I certainly would not be complete without them.
I have met many important people, but it is the everyday friendships and love that make my world go around. And that includes the special people who read my column each week. I treasure the notes I receive from you and how my column has been an inspiration to you. That is important to me.
One couple contacted me hoping I would feature their situation in one of my columns. After much deliberation, I decided that Peggy Sundquist’s and J.W. Norris’ story about getting Peggy’s life back on track should be told. I was blessed to be the one to tell it.
Also in this last decade, I met Jeanie Gilbert. It was at her retirement party from RDAP that I nonchalantly said, “Oh, you should come work for me,” and she said she would. The rest is history. After about eight years of sitting by my side, she does more than type my articles. She encourages me. We laugh; we finish each other’s sentences. I can’t imagine working on my column without her.
The relationship I have with Telegraph Editor Joan von Kampen and the rest of my Telegraph colleagues has encouraged me to develop my writing.
I am honored and humbled to be blessed by God. He is the one that opened doors and made everything happen. All of the opportunities and all of the amazing people could not have happened without Him.
Today I give Him praise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.