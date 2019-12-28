Weather Alert

...A STRONG WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION AND SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A FEW HUNDREDTHS TO AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING 45 MPH OR GREATER SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW WILL DEVELOP LATER TODAY, CONTINUING INTO SUNDAY. STRONG WINDS WILL DEVELOP SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY PRODUCING AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW MAKING TRAVEL VERY DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&