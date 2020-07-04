Now is the appropriate time to tell about my Uncle Dale Jergensen’s lineup of Fourth of July activities. I don’t know who looked forward to that day more, Dale or his extended family. It was a must-do event for the whole Jergensen clam
He would be up at the crack of dawn — which wasn’t a new rule for him; he was always up at the crack of dawn — so he could get cranking on his ice cream-maker.
He liked the old-time method of making ice cream — by hand. He would pack the ice and salt it and let the kids help with the cracking.
Everyone brought food. The menu was always orchestrated ahead of time. Aunt Bertha always brought her famous potato salad. My mother provided the pickle spears and her famous coleslaw. Aunt Viola impressed everyone with her baked beans and Aunt Mildred supplied the clan with cookies: Her sour-cream sugar cookies would melt in your mouth. She was also in charge of decorating the tables in red, white and blue.
The grill would be fired up for the hamburgers and brats and my cousin Mike was in charge of cooking. In the house was a big pot of boiling water, ready to cook the sweet corn, and real butter was always on the tables. There was watermelon cooling on ice in the wheelbarrow, waiting to be sliced.
We all took a stroll through Uncle Dale’s big garden each year. It was filled with radishes, onions, green beans and by this time, his tomato plants would be blooming. Uncle Dale loved strawberries and grew his own. He always shared with his neighbors and provided his church with his fresh produce.
We sat in the cool breezeway to eat, and after dinner we listened to Dale tell stories that we heard each year, but that didn’t seem to matter. He told stories about his days of working on the railroad. He was a conductor for years and met many interesting people, one of whom was his wife.
After dark, the fireworks began. Up and down the street, there were kids with their sparklers and fountains and firecrackers filling the air with smoke and smell of sulfur.
It was enjoyable to think about past Fourth of July celebrations. However, let’s not forget why and what we are celebrating: It’s America’s birthday. This year we have dealt with some challenges, but it is our country, land of the free, and we are blessed to be live in America.
I want to share an anonymous poem I found online about Independence day:
“It’s the day of freedom today
Today is Independence Day
So take a moment to celebrate
The pride of your country
Take a moment stand in front of
The flag that flies so high
A moment to celebrate with fireworks
A moment to feel proud
Of the freedom that made you wise
Today on this day, let us salute
To the nation so great
Let us salute to the freedom,
Happy 4th of July to you!”
