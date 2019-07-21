Maxwell High School FCCLA members attended the organization’s National Leadership Conference.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s conference was June 30-July 4 in Anaheim, California. More than 8,700 participants from across the country attended leadership and program trainings, hear national speakers, meet youth leaders from across the nation, participate in competitive events, and explore college and career options.
This year’s conference theme encouraged participants to “Believe in Yourself” through competing in competitive events, running for office, partaking in Leadership Academy, and continuing to make a positive impact within their families, communities and careers.
Jett Simpson represented Maxwell as state secretary of the Nebraska Financial Fitness Team. His team participated in leadership and team opportunities including Spotlight on Projects for FCCLA.
Over 4,700 FCCLA members competed in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events at NLC. In order to advance to the national level in a STAR Event, members first compete at the district and state level.
STAR competitors from Maxwell and their medal placements include:
Laynee Boltz, Lisselle Lucas and Elio Nila — “Promote and Publicize FCCLA! Junior — National Silver Medal
Addie Bardell and Josie Huffman — Interpersonal Communications Senior — National Silver Medal
Piper Cudzillo and Angel Taylor — Chapter Project Display Senior — National Gold Medal
Genevieve Dominguez and Cindy Copper — Interpersonal Communications Junior — National Gold Medal
Nebraska members brought home 56 Top Ten awards. The Top Ten award winners from Maxwell include Dominguez and Copper, who ranked fifth place nationally in their event.