Maxwell students design, perform unique show for Veterans Day

Students at Maxwell Public School designed a unique program for the school and community on Veterans Day. They performed patriotic songs, presented a fashion show on “War, Culture and Fashion,” and hosted a reception for local veterans following the program. The program was designed to correlate with the 75th anniversary of FCCLA that will be observed in 2020.
On Nov. 11, students gathered in the Maxwell gymnasium with a welcome from Rachel Vedder, project organizer. The FCCLA Junior High Honor Group led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by “The Star-Spangled Banner,” performed by the Maxwell Band and the elementary students.
Grades four to six performed their piece, “Bless Our Troops,” directed by Robyn Huffman and Erin Miller. The Maxwell High School Choir, directed by Nichole Schmidt and the junior high directed by Robyn Huffman presented a piece called “We Honor You,” followed by “My America.” A comment by a local veteran was, “It brought tears to my eyes.”
The program then featured “A History of War, Fashion and Culture” fashion show. This was a unique fashion show presented by the Family and Consumer Science Department. Jerlyn Hohnholt FCS teacher, provided the vintage garments that were modeled by students in eighth grade FCS and Intro to Design. The clothing represented what was worn by both veterans and families during five major wars over the past 100 years. The models were taught how to walk by retired dance instructor Linda Meyer of Maxwell. The accompanying slide show prepared by Jett Simpson and Breanna Francescato featured music from the past, war propaganda posters and historical photos all designed to provide a background for the models. Feedback following the program was very positive. According to viewers, it was something new and fun to watch.
At the end of the program, 13 local veterans were introduced to the audience, followed by a standing ovation from the students and community showing appreciation for their service.
Prior to the program, Maxwell elementary students held a contest to collect items to send to the troops. The winning class was the fifth grade. Members of the class received a special award and a pizza party later in November.
Students were dismissed following a performance of “Grand Old Flag” by the band, and veterans and their families attended a short reception arranged by the food and nutrition class. To correlate with the slide show, students created table displays with photos, artifacts and decorations for each of the wars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.