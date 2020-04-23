The May 2 Homebuyer Education Class has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to a press release from Lincoln County Community Development Corporation. It urges people who need to take this class prior to July to contact the office at 308-534-5095.
The next face-to-face Homebuyer Education Class presented by Lincoln County Community Development Corporation is 9 a.m. July 11 at North Platte Community College-South Campus, McDonald-Belton Room 124, 601 W. State Farm Road. This class is free of charge to Lincoln County residents. (There is a $25 fee for those outside Lincoln County.)
Classes are generally held on the first or second Saturday of the following months: January, March, May, July, September and November. Please call 308-534-5095 to register, or for more information.
