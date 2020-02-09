Mayor proclaims Feb. 2-9 as Scout Week

On Monday, Mayor Dwight Livingston signed a proclamation which proclaims the week of Feb. 2-9 as Scout Week in North Platte. Livingston was surrounded by scouts from various packs and troops in the area.
For the past 110 years, the Boy Scouts of America have recognized the first week of February as Scout Week in communities across the nation. The Boy Scouts of America was established on Feb. 8, 1910, by a group of businessmen and adventurers who were devoted to helping young boys develop leadership and citizenship skills through an outdoor program.
When most people think of Scouts they see a group of young people out camping. That is certainly a very important part of the Scouting experience but there is so much more to the program. Community service and building character in young people is at the heart of the program.
For information on how you can enroll your child, visit us at beascout.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.