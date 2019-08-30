MCC instructor to speak at arts center about mask collection

Masks highlighting Latin and South American cultures will be on display at the Prairie Arts Center during the month of September. Doug Clouatre, a McCook Community college history and government instructor, will speak about his collection at 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at the PAC.

Dr. Doug Clouatre, a McCook Community College history and government instructor, will share his passion for travel from 11-12 p.m. Sept. 21. at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.

Clouatre will speak about his collection of indigenous masks collected on his travels to 103 countries. During his travels, he seeks out the native masks representative of each area and their culture. Masks on display at PAC through the month of September highlight the Latin American and South American regions.

Clouatre is a 1998 graduate of the University of Tennessee with a Ph.D. in political science.

He has published two books, “Presidents and their Justices” in 2010 and “Presidential Upsets” in 2013.

