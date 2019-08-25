MCC, NPCC prepare ribbon cuttings for their new spaces

North Platte Community College will officially unveil its new Learning Commons to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The ceremony will be inside the McDonald-Belton Building on NPCC’s south campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.
Community members are invited to attend and check out the new space, which merged the college’s previous Learning Resource Center with its Student Success Center. The idea was to provide a one-stop shop for all student services.
Among other things, the Learning Commons features a welcome desk that serves as the central hub for the department. The library, tutoring and other student services line the walls.
The Learning Commons also boasts new, modern-looking furniture to accommodate groups as well as individuals. Two study rooms, with enough seating for up to five students each, have their own TVs for video conferencing.
NPCC isn’t the only area community college to unveil new space — McCook Community College’s von Riesen Library will host a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. Oct. 23 before the October Area Governing Board meeting in McCook.
The library was closed over the summer to move all student services from the basement to the first floor to make them easier to find. The changes allow the college to jointly use staff from multiple departments to operate the facility.
Tutoring and career services and student success were moved upstairs. The first floor houses a memorabilia room that will be accessible to the public, a group study room, carrel desks and charging stations.
The book stacks and the children’s library moved downstairs.
Sunday hours have changed to 1-6 p.m. and staff is available for testing by appointment.
Angled parking was added between von Riesen and Walsh-Brady.