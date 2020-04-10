With McCook Community College restricting public access to college facilities most activities and events have been cancelled. However, one annual event is continuing this spring — albeit in a new “virtual” format.
The MCC annual paint-in exhibition is up and running on Facebook, with more than 300 pieces of art from area high school students.
“I personally want to send out my gratitude to all of the area art teachers working with me to help showcase their amazing art students,” said Rick Johnson, MCC art instructor and gallery director.
For the past 30-plus years the High-School Paint-In Show, has been a primary recruiting tool to find talented art students in the area and has been one of two Paint-In events held most years on campus but this year MCC officials cancelled the paint-in event because of COVID-19 concerns.
“This is a very serious time in our community, our state, our nation and our world’s history,” Johnson said. “And thanks to everyone for understanding that this event is vital for the growth of our art discipline, in the public school system as well as higher educational endeavors.”
Typically there are 20 to 25 schools involved and more than 500 pieces involved in the paint-in exhibition and the paint-in itself.
“I’m saddened for those teachers that could not get back into their institution to participate this year, there’s always next year,” Johnson said.
With so many high school students already completing their artwork for the MCC show, Johnson decided to solicit help from high school art teachers to put the artwork up in a Facebook photo gallery.
“Under the circumstances I believe this is an amazing virtual exhibition with a remarkable turnout,” Johnson said.
This week Johnson will judge those pieces on the merits of technical ability, compositional arrangement, creativity/originality, execution, effort-craftsmanship and presentation in seven categories including: Painting, drawing, prints, mixed media, three dimensional, pottery and digital/photography.
Each category will have four awards including medals for first, second and third place and a Judge’s Choice Award which also includes three free credit hours at an MCC art course of the winner’s choice.
“I hope people will take the time to enjoy all the spectacular artwork displayed in this virtual gallery. Share and comment. This is vital for these young artists,” Johnson said.
You can view the gallery on the McCook Community College Facebook page at facebook.com/MPCCMcCook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.