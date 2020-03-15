McCook, Southwest and Medicine Valley High Schools all won academic titles in their respective divisions Wednesday among the 15 area schools competing at McCook Community College’s annual Inter-High Day scholastic competition Wednesday.
McCook High School won Division 1, Southern Valley was second and Perkins County third.
In Division 2, Southwest High School claimed the top prize, Cambridge was second and Hitchcock County third.
Medicine Valley High school won Division 3, Maywood was second and Wauneta-Palisade placed third.
Nearly 300 students from 15 area high schools took more than 500 tests. In the individual categories, the top winners in each category receive $500 scholarships with tuition waivers awarded second and third place award winners.
Here are the winners in each category:
Accounting principles 1: 1, Ian Tomlin, Cambridge; 2, Mandy Schoen, Southern Valley; 3, Joszelyn Nichelson, Eustis-Farnam.
Advanced math: 1, Jacob Woodmancy, Perkins County; 2, Austin Adam, Southwest; 3, Lexi Hauxwell, McCook.
Algebra 1: 1, Trent Kisker, Hitchcock County; 2, Joe Brown, Medicine Valley; 3, Gavin Smith, Perkins County.
Algebra 2: 1, Jeb Kohl, Perkins County; 2, Matthew Van Pelt, Southwest; 3, Joszelyn Nichelson, Eustis-Farnam.
American government: 1, Michael Hazen, Medicine Valley; 2, Parker Johnston, Maywood; 3, Austin Adam, Southwest.
Athletic training/sports medicine: 1, Ashton Erickson, Hayes Center; 2, Jade Paxton, Sutherland; Cord Lee, Wauneta-Palisade.
Biology: 1, Jace Granden, Medicine Valley; 2, MeKenna Fisher, Sutherland; 3, Gabe White, Arapahoe.
Business communications: 1, Lizzy Taylor, Cambridge; 2, Lillian Weise, Dundy County-Stratton; 3, Jason McIntosh, Maywood.
Business/Microsoft Office Suite: 1, Layne Sutton, Dundy County-Stratton; 2, Alex Englot, Dundy County-Stratton; 3, Stevie Handsaker, Maywood.
Chemistry: 1, Jacob Woodmancy, Perkins County; 2, Baylor Winters, McCook; 3, Creighton Hecox, Eustis-Farnam.
Criminal justice: 1, Brianna Taylor, Medicine Valley; 2, Ben Anderjaska, Wauneta-Palisade; 3, Kyleigh Doyle, Cambridge.
English composition: 1, Autumn Deterding, Cambridge; 2, Jenna Ingison, Maywood; 3, Emily Kjendal, McCook.
English literature: 1, Shane Horwart, Cambridge; 2, Paige Vanskiver, Sutherland; 3, Isabelle Beasley, McCook.
Family and consumer science (team competition): 1, Nadia Campbell and Raine Tayler, Medicine Valley; 2, Ashton Erickson and Ory Johnson, Hayes Center; 3, Caitlin McCorkle and Keziah Goshert, Arapahoe.
Fire science: All participants received MCC tuition awards.
Geometry: 1, Jace Grunden, Medicine Valley; 2, Ruel Malcolm, Wauneta-Palisade; 3, Kirklend Nicholson, Southwest.
Graphic design: 1, Meghan Bishop, Perkins County; 2, Richa Patel, McCook; Natalie Koubek, Maywood.
Health occupations: 1, Jackie Hinze, McCook; 2, Johanna Sughroue, Southwest; 3, Danielle Eidson, Arapahoe.
Information technology: 1, Trenton Emmons, Hitchcock County; 2, Steven Skylar Grassnicklaus, Southern Valley; 3, Santiago Giraldo, Cambridge.
Keyboarding: 1, Kara Krejdl, Southern Valley; 2, Isaac Nielson, McCook; 3, Keirsten Colton, Chase County.
Marketing (team competition): 1, Kizziah Rutherford, Jonathan Moore and Maci Sorge, Maywood; 2, James Haragett, Cody Lambert and Carter Brown, Southern Valley; 3, Tyler Miller Hannah Utterback and Rylee Eidson, Arapahoe.
MCC facts: 1, Jakob Anderjaska, Hayes Center; 2, Hannah Schultz, Medicine Valley; 3, Jaycee Lapp, Hayes Center.
Monologue workshop/theater: 1, Trinity Turner, Sutherland; 2, Madison Henderson, Southern Valley; 3, Ashly Brown, Southern Valley.
Music-instrumental: 1, Olivia Behrends, Wauneta-Palisade; 2, Addison Randel, McCook; 3, Jason McIntosh, Maywood.
Music-vocal: 1, Leslie Hernandez, McCook; 2, Olivia Behrends, Wauneta-Palisade; 3, Aaron Oberg, Hitchcock County.
Music theory: 1, Elaine Roggenkamp, Southwest; 2, (tie) Kara Keslin, McCook and Lexi Ruppert, Medicine Valley; 3, Kirklend Nicholson, Southwest.
Personal finance (team competition): 1, Dalton Burgeson and Bryson Warner, Southern Valley; 2, Wacey Flack and Karlie Gerlach, Maywood; 3, Alyssa Springer and Nathan Lytle, Southwest.
Physics: (three-way tie for first place) 1, Lexi Ruppert, Medicine Valley; 1, Eli Handsaker, Maywood and 1, Karlie Gerlach, Maywood.
Sociology: 1, Riley Books, Sutherland; 2, Kailey Wilcox, Southwest; 3, Terry Carlson, Hitchcock County.
Stem engineering: 1, Heather Bose, Southern Valley; 2, Elijah Busick, Perkins County; 3, Lanie Overton, Southwest.
Welding: 1, Kaleb Christofferson, Hitchcock County; 2, Ethan Sihm, Perkins County; 3, Ethan Humphrey, Sutherland.
