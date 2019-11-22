The McCook Community College Music Department will present a voice master class Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. in Tipton Hall, room 103.
James Meny, “Voice Trainer to the Stars,” will conduct free master classes in the latest and most advanced techniques used by the most famous stars. Artists who use this technique include: Carrie Underwood, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Idina Menzel, Aerosmith, Beyoncé, Paramore, and more than 200 Grammy award winners.
There is no cost, anyone is welcome. Those attending can bring a song to perform to be critiqued.
For more information, call or text 512-659-7799.
