WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee announced this week that she is nominating Colton Craig of McCook to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy. He was among 33 students that Fischer nominated.
“It is my privilege to announce the names of the impressive Nebraska students I have nominated to attend our nation’s prestigious military academies,” she said via a press release. “These students are hard workers and proven leaders who will make our state and country proud. I thank all of them for their willingness to continue Nebraska’s long-standing tradition of defending this nation.”
Every year, U.S. senators nominate a select group of eligible individuals from their states for enrollment at the five U.S. Military Service Academies: the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Coast Guard Academy, the United States Military Academy, and the United States Naval Academy. Once a student receives a nomination, their application process within the respective service academy begins.
