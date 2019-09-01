HALSEY — Officials from the Bessey Ranger District announced emergency road closures Thursday due to hazardous flooding. It is uncertain how long the closures will be in affect due to high water levels, according to a press release. The closures include:
» Forest Service Road 601 (entire road).
» Forest Service Road 615 (entire road).
» Forest Service Road 621 (entire road).
» Forest Service Road 626 (entire road).
» Forest Service Road 627 (entire road).
» Forest Service Road 628 (entire road).
» Forest Service Road 629 (entire road).
Currently these roads are impassable due to the water levels, the release said. The flooding poses a safety risk to National Forest System Land users. Continued motorized traffic in the area would also increase natural resources damages.
“If travelling west on Highway 5 from Merritt Reservoir, all southern access roads are closed to motor vehicle use with the exception of Forest Service Road 622 into the Powderhorn area.,” said Jacob Maca, acting Bessey District ranger. “Additionally, northern access into the McKelvie Forest along Highway 5 is limited to the 602 road. If folks have questions, please call the Bessey Ranger District, 308-533-2257.”