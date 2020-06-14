LINCOLN — Meat processors have until July 1 to apply for participation in the 2020 Hunters Helping the Hungry program, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
The program pays processors to accept deer donated by hunters. The ground venison produced is picked up by charitable organizations and donated to Nebraskans in need.
The application form and guidelines are available at outdoornebraska.gov/hhh under Participating Processors.
Contact Teresa Lombard at 402-471-5430 or teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov. for more information.
