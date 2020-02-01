Men in the Gap will host its monthly meeting at 8 a.m. Feb. 8 at Harvey Christian Church, 1501 S. Dewey St.
Pastor Jonathon Jenkins from Victory Church of God will speak. All men in the area are invited for a hot breakfast, fellowship, praise, worship and a small group prayer, according to a press release. A freewill offering will be taken.
There will be a special prayer time from 7:30 to 8 a.m. For more information, contact Vern Sharp at 308-650-9880.
