The First United Methodist Church is inviting the public to Trunk or Treat at 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 1600 West E St.
The event features safe trick or treating from more than 30 different trunks throughout the church. The church is encouraging children to wear their best costume.
There will be door prizes, kids games on the front lawn and the church band will be playing favorite Halloween tunes.
Inside, church members will be serving different varieties of chili from the church’s chili cookoff. There will also be hot dogs for the kids, and chili dogs for everyone. There is no charge for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.