Mid-Plains Community College public information and marketing team wins Medallion Awards

The Mid-Plains Community College Office of Public Information and Marketing has been honored for demonstrating outstanding achievement in communications.
MPCC’s marketing team was recognized with two Medallion Awards during the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations District 5 conference in Manhattan, Kansas, Oct. 6.
The Medallion contest is the only regional competition of its kind that honors excellence exclusively among marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges.
Heather Johnson, area public information specialist, received a gold medallion in the category of video shorts (single) for a promotional video, “Dobesh Brothers at Mid-Plains Community College,” marketing the college’s Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
Technology program.
Brent Cobb, news and sports information coordinator, earned a silver medallion in the category of original photography (unmanipulated) for his photo, “Baptism by Fire,” of MPCC fire science students working on a training burn.
MPCC was up against community colleges throughout Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, the Canadian province of Manitoba, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
