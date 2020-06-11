The Mid-Plains Community College Office of Public Information and Marketing has won four awards in two national competitions.
Award recipients in the National Federation of Press Women Communications Contest were announced Saturday night.
Heather Johnson, MPCC area public information specialist, placed first in the categories of Information for the Media/Media Pitch and Public Relations Materials/Catalogs, Manuals and Handbooks. She also received an honorable mention in the Video for Web/PR Video Promoting a Specific Product or Service category.
The NFPW consists of authors, reporters, bloggers, publicists, photographers, artists, designers and other professionals from across the communications spectrum. Entrants in its communications contest must first win a category at the state level to advance to nationals.
This year’s competition drew in more than 1,800 entries. The awards celebration was supposed to be in Little Rock, Arkansas, but was moved to a virtual format due to COVID-19 concerns.
The ceremony for the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations Paragon Awards that was to be in Orlando was also moved online because of the pandemic.
Johnson placed second in the Video Shorts-Single category in that competition. The contest is the only national competition of its kind that honors excellence exclusively among marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges.
This year, there were 1,963 entries from 261 colleges across North America. Nearly 90 marketing and public relations professionals from across the country served as judges.
