The following students qualified for the Dean’s List during the 2020 spring term at Mid-Plains Community College. To be eligible, they had to complete 12 or more applicable credit hours of college-level courses and maintain an overall grade point average (GPA) of 3.5–3.89 on a 4.0 scale.

Nebraska

Arthur: MacKenna Turner

Big Springs: Alicia Brown

Brady: Camron Gaona

Broken Bow: Andrew Jacobsen

Brule: ReAnna Pierce, Emma Schrotberger

Cambridge: Alexis Burke

Cody: Sara Ford

Cozad: Kali Meester

Culbertson: Lydia Hagan, Derrek Mintling, Matthew Searcey

Curtis: Shannon Gudaitis

Gothenburg: Austin Macek, Sydney Mullin, Rusty Viter

Imperial: Joel DaMoude

Kimball: Jacob Walker

Lexington: Karina Mendoza

Loomis: Ethan McKenna

Loup City: Lake Reikofski

Marsland: Bailey Oetken

Maxwell: Emily Breinig, Grace Sommer

McCook: Emily Laurie, Dylan Lepper, Julia Lytle, Trevor Oberg, Laurel Schmidt, Kyle Van Pelt

Mullen: Courtney Rice

North Platte: Haley Ablard, Emily Anderson, Trey Bahler, Mariah Brown, Karen Buresh, Micah Daily, Nicholas Doucet, Danny Fourtner, Paula Fritz, Emilee Gibson, Zachary Halsted, Chelsey Hardy, Rainah Holm, James Keller, Haiden Kreber, J’Naea Matlock, Aubyrne McClintock, Maxwell McIntosh, Autumn Miller, Thomas Moss, Peyton Negley, Cailey Nutt, Ashleigh Olson, Lauren Pell, Shelby Rathbun, Nichole Rawn, Michael Richey, Sabrina Rivera, Carlos Romero, Samantha Sonneman, Samuel Stacy, Kassandra Stahl, Leannah Vasquez, Gary White, Riley Wiese, Kade Wroot

Oconto: Marshall Still

Ogallala: Kimberly Bassett, Joshua Gill, Allison Houser, Annaliese Huffman, Kyle Podowski

Oxford: Jacinda Vollmer

Scotia: Colton Gydesen

Sidney: Janay Brauer

Sutherland: Makenzie Derr

Thedford: Taylor Barent, Danya Mintle

Wallace: Austin Hanson, Bryon Henry

Walton: Zayne Watson

Wellfleet: Mariah Schneider

California

Rialto: Kayleigh Bucio

Colorado

Ault: Melanie Fye

Broomfield: Megan Hernandez-Belew

Colorado Springs: Kaitlyn Lord

Lakewood: Brittany Bui

Windsor: Kali Kelley

Yuma: Viridiana Escobar, Taylor Hansen, Tania Morales Lerma

Florida

Coral Springs: Eduardo Ojeda

Illinois

Quincy: Nicholas Wellman

Indiana

Gary: Treasure McCrimon

Kansas

Effingham: Jade Hollands

Glade: Trenton Solida

Oregon

Hermiston: Jenna O’Brien

South Carolina

Anderson: Yasnier Laureano

South Dakota

Ree Heights: Landon Sivertsen

Texas

Argyle: Calvashawn Darthard

Denton: Sydney Sandford

Mesquite: Jalyn Reagans

The Colony: Courtney Murrell

Australia

Brisbane: Jaiden Holly

Canada

British Columbia

Chilliwack: Emma Cindrich

Victoria: Sophia Kiss

England

Manchester: Niamh Kelshaw

Montenegro

Podgorica: Boris Mugosa

Serbia

Novi Sad: Danilo Matovic

Spain

Barcelona: Nerea Castellano Jarandilla

Melilla: Carla Torrubia Cano

