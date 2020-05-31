The following students qualified for the Dean’s List during the 2020 spring term at Mid-Plains Community College. To be eligible, they had to complete 12 or more applicable credit hours of college-level courses and maintain an overall grade point average (GPA) of 3.5–3.89 on a 4.0 scale.
Nebraska
Arthur: MacKenna Turner
Big Springs: Alicia Brown
Brady: Camron Gaona
Broken Bow: Andrew Jacobsen
Brule: ReAnna Pierce, Emma Schrotberger
Cambridge: Alexis Burke
Cody: Sara Ford
Cozad: Kali Meester
Culbertson: Lydia Hagan, Derrek Mintling, Matthew Searcey
Curtis: Shannon Gudaitis
Gothenburg: Austin Macek, Sydney Mullin, Rusty Viter
Imperial: Joel DaMoude
Kimball: Jacob Walker
Lexington: Karina Mendoza
Loomis: Ethan McKenna
Loup City: Lake Reikofski
Marsland: Bailey Oetken
Maxwell: Emily Breinig, Grace Sommer
McCook: Emily Laurie, Dylan Lepper, Julia Lytle, Trevor Oberg, Laurel Schmidt, Kyle Van Pelt
Mullen: Courtney Rice
North Platte: Haley Ablard, Emily Anderson, Trey Bahler, Mariah Brown, Karen Buresh, Micah Daily, Nicholas Doucet, Danny Fourtner, Paula Fritz, Emilee Gibson, Zachary Halsted, Chelsey Hardy, Rainah Holm, James Keller, Haiden Kreber, J’Naea Matlock, Aubyrne McClintock, Maxwell McIntosh, Autumn Miller, Thomas Moss, Peyton Negley, Cailey Nutt, Ashleigh Olson, Lauren Pell, Shelby Rathbun, Nichole Rawn, Michael Richey, Sabrina Rivera, Carlos Romero, Samantha Sonneman, Samuel Stacy, Kassandra Stahl, Leannah Vasquez, Gary White, Riley Wiese, Kade Wroot
Oconto: Marshall Still
Ogallala: Kimberly Bassett, Joshua Gill, Allison Houser, Annaliese Huffman, Kyle Podowski
Oxford: Jacinda Vollmer
Scotia: Colton Gydesen
Sidney: Janay Brauer
Sutherland: Makenzie Derr
Thedford: Taylor Barent, Danya Mintle
Wallace: Austin Hanson, Bryon Henry
Walton: Zayne Watson
Wellfleet: Mariah Schneider
California
Rialto: Kayleigh Bucio
Colorado
Ault: Melanie Fye
Broomfield: Megan Hernandez-Belew
Colorado Springs: Kaitlyn Lord
Lakewood: Brittany Bui
Windsor: Kali Kelley
Yuma: Viridiana Escobar, Taylor Hansen, Tania Morales Lerma
Florida
Coral Springs: Eduardo Ojeda
Illinois
Quincy: Nicholas Wellman
Indiana
Gary: Treasure McCrimon
Kansas
Effingham: Jade Hollands
Glade: Trenton Solida
Oregon
Hermiston: Jenna O’Brien
South Carolina
Anderson: Yasnier Laureano
South Dakota
Ree Heights: Landon Sivertsen
Texas
Argyle: Calvashawn Darthard
Denton: Sydney Sandford
Mesquite: Jalyn Reagans
The Colony: Courtney Murrell
Australia
Brisbane: Jaiden Holly
Canada
British Columbia
Chilliwack: Emma Cindrich
Victoria: Sophia Kiss
England
Manchester: Niamh Kelshaw
Montenegro
Podgorica: Boris Mugosa
Serbia
Novi Sad: Danilo Matovic
Spain
Barcelona: Nerea Castellano Jarandilla
Melilla: Carla Torrubia Cano
