WALTHAM, Mass. — Midlands Family Medicine of North Platte is receiving 1,000 face shields for staff through a program that will see Vistaprint, an online provider of marketing products and services to small businesses, donate 100,000 of the masks to 100 healthcare facilities in underserved, small communities
In an effort to get face shields into the hands of frontline workers as quickly as possible, Vistaprint is adapting its North American manufacturing processes and sharing the knowledge throughout its global operations to expand production, a press release from the company said.
“We have served small businesses for over 20 years in many different ways and in this current environment that means supporting the frontline healthcare teams who are the critical heart-beat of local communities in these unprecedented times.” said Vistaprint Chief Marketing Officer Ricky Engelberg, “I am proud to work with a team that is so nimble, innovative, and passionate that they were able to start production of these much-needed supplies in a matter of days. So many of our customers come from smaller communities, and it is a privilege to be able to support their frontline healthcare providers.”
Within days, the Vistaprint engineering and manufacturing teams deconstructed and optimized existing machinery to develop a face shield product that meets the growing needs of frontline professionals working with patients impacted by COVID-19.
The machinery, which typically prints banners and large-scale projects, bypasses the traditional printing process to produce the face shields as efficiently and effectively as possible, with an expected production of 100,000 units per week by the end of this month. Due to Vistaprint’s mass customization processes, the shields are manufactured with no interruption to customer orders.
To learn more about Vistaprint face shields, including requesting a donation or purchasing at cost, visit vistaprint.com/hub/face-shield-inquiries.
