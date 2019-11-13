Arlene Gabrielson of Cambridge, Minnesota, will be the featured speaker at the November North Platte Christian Women meetings.
Gabrielson will tell two stories.
At the After-Five group, Arlene will share ”A Sister’s Gift,” about how a gift can bring joy and miracles.
At the Tuesday AM Brunch, Arlene will tell her story “What is in a Name!?” a humorous talk about her own distaste for her name, weight and age. Both meetings will relate how forgiveness overwhelmed her with miracles.
North Platte After-Five will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Parkview Community Church, 1802 N. Jeffers St. Cost is $7, and includes a meal. The special feature will be their silent auction. Women are encouraged to bring baked goods or crafts to be donated for the auction, Reservations must be made by Saturday to Donna Beardsley at 308-532-5252 or Arlene Cross at 308-534-9630. Cancellations must be sent to Beardsley by Monday at 9 a.m.
Tuesday AM Brunch is at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 420 N. Vine St. Enter through the back door. Cost is $5. Special feature is the fall boutique, so ladies are asked to bring baked goods or crafts for the boutique. Special music is by Janice Huber. Reservations need to be made by Sunday to Darlene Small at 308-532-2971 or Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268. Cancellations need to be sent by Monday.
Meetings are nondenominational and all women are welcome.
