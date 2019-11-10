What is the most memorable gift you have ever received? “A Sister’s Gift” is the theme of the Grant Ogallala Women’s Connection event at 1 p.m. MT Nov. 19.
The gathering will be at the Petrified Wood Gallery, 418 E. First St., Ogallala. Tickets are $5 at the door and everyone is welcome. Refreshments are included.
Arlene Gabrielson of Cambridge, Minnesota, uses lots of visuals and humor as she shares her message “A Sister’s Gift” — How a gift can bring joy and miracles — about a gift that she received from her sister many years ago. Arlene is a mother, a grandmother, a blogger and a speaker. She enjoys spending spare time with family and coffee dates with dear friends, according to a press release from Women’s Connection.
Also at the meeting Women’s Connection will be honoring veterans and “thanking them for the gift of their service and the protection of the legacy of our freedoms, all Veterans, men and women, are invited to join in celebrating gifts,” according to the release.
The Rev. John Stubenrouch will present the musical entertainment. He started his music career when he was in the eighth grade.
He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in music and taught for 16 years. He also holds a master’s in theology and has been in ministry for 21 years. He is a gifted musician and enjoys sharing his music very much, according to a press release.
To make a reservation, call Marilyn Dahkoetter at 308-284-3837 or Evelyn McGregor at 308-289-5801, or email McGregor at evelynlmcgregor@gmail.com.
