Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teens help out with annual Santa Cop

Local Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen queens helped shop for Christmas gifts for North Platte Police Department’s annual Santa Cop Program on Sunday. Pictured, from left, is Gabriella Wagner, Miss Kool-Aid Days Outstanding Teen; Addilyn Wilson, Miss Swedish Days Outstanding Teen; Officer Beth Kerr; Aubrie Charter, Miss North Platte’s Outstanding Teen; and Katie Bowers, Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen.
