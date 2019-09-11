Nancy Dempsey of Raytown, Missouri, will be the speaker for Christian Women in September. Her message is “Only by Invitation: God Triumphs through the Trials.”
Dempsey is a wife, mother and retired teacher, who is currently a children’s entertainer and was formerly known as Pinky Lee the Clown. Her story emphasizes how God triumphed through the hardships in her life.
She shares how her father’s suicide revealed that her Heavenly Father cared for her. She also shares her struggles with pregnancies and how she discovered that she does not have a perfect life, but a perfect Savior, according to a press release.
“We only have two choices in life: Turn from God or Trust God,” the release said.
Dempsey adds humor throughout her story so it is not heavy and sad.
North Platte After-Five will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Parkview Community Church, 1802 N. Jeffers St. The cost is $7 and includes a meal. The special feature is Emma from Legacy Dance. Reservations must be made by Saturday to Donna Beardsley at 308-532-5252 or Arlene Cross at 308-534-9630. Cancellations need to be made by 9 a.m. Monday to Beardsley.
Tuesday Morning Brunch Christian Women will meet at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 420 N. Vine St. Enter through the back door. The cost is $5. The special feature is Bushel and a Peck. Maggi Welch will provide a special musical presentation. Reservations need to be made by Sunday with Darlene Small at 308-532-2971 or Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268. Cancellations need to be made by Monday.
The meetings are non-denominational and all ladies are welcome to either meeting, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.