Nancy Dempsey of Raytown, Missouri, is the guest speaker at this month’s Grant and Ogallala Women’s Connection. The event starts at 2:30 p.m. MT Sept. 17 in the Community Room at Westview Retirement, 1 Westview Drive, in Grant.
Dempsey uses humor in her program, “Only By Invitation,” to talk about the trials she has faced when her father committed suicide and when she lost her mother and two children.
She talks about how she has triumphed through the trials in life. Dempsey is a wife and mother of two college-aged children. She is a former teacher and loves scrapbooking, reading, cooking and laundry.
Reservations are appreciated and can be made by calling Marilyn Dahkoetter at 308-284-3837 or Evelyn McGregor at 308-289-5801 or via email to Evelyn at evelynlmcgregor@gmail.com.
