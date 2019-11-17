Misty Brown honored by North Platte Public Schools

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation, in conjunction with North Platte Public Schools, has announced that Misty Brown is the NPPS Bulldog staff member of the month for November.
Brown, who works in the custodial department, has been with the North Platte Public Schools for just over a year. She works primarily at North Platte High School, but also subs in various buildings throughout the district, according to a press release from the foundation.
Lori Coburn, facilities director for North Platte Public Schools nominated Brown for the award.
“Misty has a positive personality and always has a smile,” Coburn said. “She is a team player and always receives positive feedback when she substitutes throughout the district. Brown is making a difference by helping others, doing little extras and interacting positively with our students.”
Brown told the foundation that the kids are the best part of her job. She loves seeing them laugh and learn. “They make me smile every day,” she said.
The November business sponsor was David Cain, American Family Insurance. Monthly Sponsors give honorees a gift basket. The foundation provides balloons and a gift card to the NPHS Bulldog Store and Prairie Friends and Flowers delivers a bouquet.
The North Platte Public Schools Foundation facilitates the program and takes nominations from principals and administration. Staff members are awarded monthly throughout the school year and will be recognized at Education After Hours in the spring. Business sponsors are being sought for the 2019-2020 school year. For more information, contact the North Platte Public Schools Foundation at 696-3325.
